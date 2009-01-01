Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F12x and F15X Turbo Overhaul Finally!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location OZ Posts 28 F12x and F15X Turbo Overhaul Finally!!!! Rose Rage Turbos in QLD Australia now can replace F12X/F15X core ceramic ball bearing packs.

I am not connected with this shop but they have been THE experts on IHI turbo overhauls. FYI IHI

are used nearly exclusively on Subaru performance cars and where 2 turbos are installed.

IHI are pretty well the only manufacturer to sell turbos without integrated wastegates.



Links below from ebay Australia, also available outside of ebay on their website



Good news for us Aussies as turbo replacement with the australian dollar and international freight has been prohibitive up to now.



https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/154459514860





https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/154291959777



Im also thinking they may eventually have exchange turbo cartridges available in the future





X #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2020 Location OZ Posts 28 Re: F12x and F15X Turbo Overhaul Finally!!!! As you may or not know my previous handle on this website was OZTRAX, i received a number of PMs and replies to my detailed turbo overhaul for my F12X.

I also built up a spare water cooled cartridge journal unit from scratch new parts for around $250 USD



The 2 parts i had trouble obtaining was the turbine heatshield and the turbine shaft assy for the original F12X turbo, its great to see Rose turbos have turbine shafts available for a very reasonable price. These shafts can get corrosion at the turbine end and then not seal air properly.



I fitted a 5x5 alloy cast partial superback compressor wheel to my original turbo which makes boost far lower RPMs than the original 5 blade unit.



NOTE: the original compressor wheel has less superback than my replacement unit, could not find a replacement comp wheel that had the very slight superback angle of the original. Initially i thought the original comp wheel was a flatback.



May of lost a bit of top end but also fitted a R12X trim system at the same time which has brought the nose down lower.



But i ride saltwater mainly and these mods allowed me to sit down up to 40 mph (previously 26 MPH) in medium swell, that plus the aftermarket splash guard has made my ski a pretty dry ride these days.



Have a 6x6 alloy machined comp wheel i would like to trial in the future, but would really like a titanium comp wheel and the well known honda turbo problem would disappear forever.



