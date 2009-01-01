PWCToday Newbie
Turning ski upside down jig
So last sept had to repair my hull, built a jig out of an old trailer
worked well photos attached A3D7C454-9EB5-4582-8EAF-FA42B203057E.jpeg F97E52A7-158B-4A09-BCF1-7221FC527FAB.jpeg
Re: Turning ski upside down jig
More vids of jig in action
Re: Turning ski upside down jig
67214DAB-6D23-4EDE-A308-04D54E495513.jpeg 61361996-1180-42EC-A99D-4B911BBF977D.jpeg 6AD9B022-6075-4D7F-BA43-8ED1AFBCB66F.jpeg 1123CD1C-651D-4BB7-A0EA-768552053ED1.jpegThe design was quite a challenge, I have dimensions if anyone wants them.
Also the rear attach to the V8 engine stand picks up on 4 points, the 2 tow hooks and the step mount. Also note a separate device is needed to support the engine whilst it is upside down.
Additional considerations are to have the front and rear axles inline, I used a laser for it and check by eye,
Last photo shows how to connect bow hitch of ski, this is an old trailer jockey wheel and clamp, its important to clamp the front axle when turning ski to provide friction. We used 2 people but 3 would be easier
Re: Turning ski upside down jig
2EE497AA-4DAD-4DA2-BC68-A653DF1AA82C.jpeg E5B8133C-B08B-404E-90D0-B4ED01549D23.jpeg 79BEEFE8-1A5A-49EF-8D2D-B26F4CA90383.jpeg 1751F007-3D3D-4A71-8470-EBF8A6C7C8CD.jpegLooks like the mov/vids are not working in my posts, if anyone can tell me why thanks.
Photo of the hull damage attached
I used flow it on the bottom and resin on the sides, unfortunately the resin ended up a bit sticky maybe because of the black pigment I added
Re: Turning ski upside down jig
OK, looks like video files work on PC but not mobile devices, eg they have to downlosded to be viewed
