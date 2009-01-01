 Turning ski upside down jig
  Today, 01:24 AM #1
    xland
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    OZ
    Posts
    28

    Turning ski upside down jig

    So last sept had to repair my hull, built a jig out of an old trailer
    worked well photos attached A3D7C454-9EB5-4582-8EAF-FA42B203057E.jpegF97E52A7-158B-4A09-BCF1-7221FC527FAB.jpeg
  Today, 01:45 AM #2
    xland
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    OZ
    Posts
    28

    Re: Turning ski upside down jig

    More vids of jig in action
  Today, 01:54 AM #3
    xland
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    OZ
    Posts
    28

    Re: Turning ski upside down jig

    67214DAB-6D23-4EDE-A308-04D54E495513.jpeg61361996-1180-42EC-A99D-4B911BBF977D.jpeg6AD9B022-6075-4D7F-BA43-8ED1AFBCB66F.jpeg1123CD1C-651D-4BB7-A0EA-768552053ED1.jpegThe design was quite a challenge, I have dimensions if anyone wants them.
    Also the rear attach to the V8 engine stand picks up on 4 points, the 2 tow hooks and the step mount. Also note a separate device is needed to support the engine whilst it is upside down.

    Additional considerations are to have the front and rear axles inline, I used a laser for it and check by eye,
    Last photo shows how to connect bow hitch of ski, this is an old trailer jockey wheel and clamp, its important to clamp the front axle when turning ski to provide friction. We used 2 people but 3 would be easier
  Today, 02:02 AM #4
    xland
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    OZ
    Posts
    28

    Re: Turning ski upside down jig

    2EE497AA-4DAD-4DA2-BC68-A653DF1AA82C.jpegE5B8133C-B08B-404E-90D0-B4ED01549D23.jpeg79BEEFE8-1A5A-49EF-8D2D-B26F4CA90383.jpeg1751F007-3D3D-4A71-8470-EBF8A6C7C8CD.jpegLooks like the mov/vids are not working in my posts, if anyone can tell me why thanks.
    Photo of the hull damage attached

    I used flow it on the bottom and resin on the sides, unfortunately the resin ended up a bit sticky maybe because of the black pigment I added
  Today, 02:32 AM #5
    xland
    Join Date
    Nov 2020
    Location
    OZ
    Posts
    28

    Re: Turning ski upside down jig

    OK, looks like video files work on PC but not mobile devices, eg they have to downlosded to be viewed
