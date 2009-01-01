Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1988 JS550 OEM Ring recommendation needed - will aftermarket rings work on OEM piston #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 74 1988 JS550 OEM Ring recommendation needed - will aftermarket rings work on OEM piston Hey - getting 105 compression on one of my skis (88 js550 oem STD pistons). I put WSM rings in this thing a year ago... thinking that might have been a mistake. After reading though a bunch of posts I'm a little confused on what rings will work on these Kawasaki OEM STD pistons. I would go Kawasaki OEM rings if I can even find them but for the same price or even cheaper I can get an entire new piston/ring set up from an aftermarket brand like WSM.



Any thoughts or suggestions is appreciated.



