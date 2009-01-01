|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
My oil a little bit milky
OK, my ski havent been on the water for a few months because I have been pretty sick since last November.
Briefly took it on the river, bogged down intermittently so I gave up and took it home to clean spark plugs.
noticed the oil a bit grey/milky on dipstick. Cleared after draining oil and flushing.
Have a new exhaust manifold on it, the bad one literally filled up the oil tank after a few mins
So is my off color oil possibly environment caused eg condensation, or a small leak from top oil cooler fitting ?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules