|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
750sx wont idle single carb
I have a 750sx that is completely stock but I cant get it to idle correctly. I purchased a used long block plus flywheel with 150/155 compression. I installed my carb, stator, intake manifold and stock exhaust. I rebuilt the carb because it hasnt been used in many years. I added fresh fuel, I have a cdk11 single carb and I have stripped back the spark plugs wires and installed new boots. The jet sizes are 140 main and 75 low. I have the float arm set at 1mm to the top of the carb housing. I cant get the ski to idle. I set the high speed adjuster to 1 turn out and the low speed adjustment screw to 1 1/8 but the ski still wont idle. I messed with the idle stop plate but it still cant get it to idle. It does seem to run better with 2 1/2 turns out on the low side screw but not right. I have a tiny tach and a pop off pressure tester coming Sunday. All the fuel lines and the pulse line are installed correctly. It doesnt seem like a lack of fuel flow because the supply line is full. Spark seems to be strong and present all the time. Any help is greatly appreciated thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules