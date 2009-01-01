Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx wont idle single carb #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Placerville Age 28 Posts 67 750sx wont idle single carb I have a 750sx that is completely stock but I cant get it to idle correctly. I purchased a used long block plus flywheel with 150/155 compression. I installed my carb, stator, intake manifold and stock exhaust. I rebuilt the carb because it hasnt been used in many years. I added fresh fuel, I have a cdk11 single carb and I have stripped back the spark plugs wires and installed new boots. The jet sizes are 140 main and 75 low. I have the float arm set at 1mm to the top of the carb housing. I cant get the ski to idle. I set the high speed adjuster to 1 turn out and the low speed adjustment screw to 1 1/8 but the ski still wont idle. I messed with the idle stop plate but it still cant get it to idle. It does seem to run better with 2 1/2 turns out on the low side screw but not right. I have a tiny tach and a pop off pressure tester coming Sunday. All the fuel lines and the pulse line are installed correctly. It doesnt seem like a lack of fuel flow because the supply line is full. Spark seems to be strong and present all the time. Any help is greatly appreciated thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

