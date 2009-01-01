I have a 750sx that is completely stock but I cant get it to idle correctly. I purchased a used long block plus flywheel with 150/155 compression. I installed my carb, stator, intake manifold and stock exhaust. I rebuilt the carb because it hasnt been used in many years. I added fresh fuel, I have a cdk11 single carb and I have stripped back the spark plugs wires and installed new boots. The jet sizes are 140 main and 75 low. I have the float arm set at 1mm to the top of the carb housing. I cant get the ski to idle. I set the high speed adjuster to 1 turn out and the low speed adjustment screw to 1 1/8 but the ski still wont idle. I messed with the idle stop plate but it still cant get it to idle. It does seem to run better with 2 1/2 turns out on the low side screw but not right. I have a tiny tach and a pop off pressure tester coming Sunday. All the fuel lines and the pulse line are installed correctly. It doesnt seem like a lack of fuel flow because the supply line is full. Spark seems to be strong and present all the time. Any help is greatly appreciated thanks.