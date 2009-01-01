 Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engine?
pxctoday

  Today, 06:21 PM #1
    ARMILITE
    Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engine?

    Are these Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engines Water Cooled?

    What hp @rpm are they?

    Can you put a 550 Top End on a 440 lower end?

    Was there a Smaller JS Engine than the 440?

    Thanks for any insight.
  Today, 06:36 PM #2
    ARMILITE
    Re: Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engine?

    I'm looking at one of these Jet Boats that supposedly had a 440 in it. Engine gone, so looking at my options.
