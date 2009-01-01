Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engine? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location Ames, IA Age 65 Posts 72 Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engine? Are these Kawasaki 440/550 JS Engines Water Cooled?



What hp @rpm are they?



Can you put a 550 Top End on a 440 lower end?



Was there a Smaller JS Engine than the 440?



I'm looking at one of these Jet Boats that supposedly had a 440 in it. Engine gone, so looking at my options.

