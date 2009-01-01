I have a new to me 2004 FXHO Cruiser. Has 73 hrs. Last time I rode it for 2-4 hours. Next morning my middle throttle finger is messed up bad froM arthritis (Im 65 and also race motorcycles so that doesnt help). I am wondering if there is anything I can do to make using the throttle easier on my fingers? Do the aftermarket billet ones help at all? I wear gloves when riding. Have lubed the throttle cable. Does anyone make a bigger lever or can the thumb ones like a old Seadoo be fitted? I jet ski about 100 hrs a year here in central FLorida.
