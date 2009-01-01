Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Throttle levers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Florida Posts 6 Throttle levers I have a new to me 2004 FXHO Cruiser. Has 73 hrs. Last time I rode it for 2-4 hours. Next morning my middle throttle finger is messed up bad froM arthritis (Im 65 and also race motorcycles so that doesnt help). I am wondering if there is anything I can do to make using the throttle easier on my fingers? Do the aftermarket billet ones help at all? I wear gloves when riding. Have lubed the throttle cable. Does anyone make a bigger lever or can the thumb ones like a old Seadoo be fitted? I jet ski about 100 hrs a year here in central FLorida.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules