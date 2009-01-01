|
PWCToday Regular
VE 1020 built by Miller for Tom Morris
TO BE Clear I don't have the engine or connection to Tom Morris but if you are looking for a VE engine this is it. It is listed on FB selling used race parts. price is 4k, you can't build one for that amount.
It would be on its way to my house now if I didn't just buy a new house and drop 1,500 this week on a Skat 148mm X4 pumpVE.jpg
