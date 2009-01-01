Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Raised back of rideplate, seal it? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 23 Raised back of rideplate, seal it? So on my 91 superjet i added a few washers to change the angle of the ride plate like a few people had suggested. I rode it yesterday and liked the feel of it but should i seal the gap i created at the back between the hull and plate and would it help anything? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules