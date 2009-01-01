|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Raised back of rideplate, seal it?
So on my 91 superjet i added a few washers to change the angle of the ride plate like a few people had suggested. I rode it yesterday and liked the feel of it but should i seal the gap i created at the back between the hull and plate and would it help anything?
