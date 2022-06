Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sxi Stop Switch Rubber Boot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2020 Location North of Chicago Posts 15 750sxi Stop Switch Rubber Boot Rubber boot on my stop switch is torn. Looking for a replacement. Any help

would be appreciated. Donít want to spend $120 to have it rebuilt over a 10 cent part. Thanks. Pat



Looks the same as a 550 boot

