Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What would you buy #1 Join Date Aug 2010 Location Edwardsville, IL Posts 597 What would you buy Hey guys,

I have been out of the game for about 8 years now and looking to dip my toe back in. I still have a 650 superjet and waveblaster 1 back home but i really don't want to bring one out and not use it as much as I think. I don't really want to sell those so If I brought one out and did not use it much I would have to drive it 13 hours back home. I am thinking I would be better off buying a cheaper ski here and if I don't like it i can just sell it.



I have thought a 550 is a good idea because around 1500 in my area they are pretty cheap compared to a 750 or superjet. I have barely ridden a 550 before so I think it would be fun. In my area there are a couple skis for sale. There is one 550 that looks decent and well taken care of with a few mods. Seems like a fun ski. There are also a couple 650 swap 550s for the same price. I kind of worry about the swap not knowing how well it was done and stuff. How sketchy was it put together. I don't know, with parts prices so high now days I really don't want to be dumping parts into something because they did a terrible job with the swap. I feel like a 550 would be a smarter choice.



What would you guys do? Is the 650 power worth it or not? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,346 Blog Entries 1 Re: What would you buy I would bring my superjet and waveblaster and ride those... Probably spend more then 13hrs wrenching on whatever cheap ski you decide to buy. Electric Jetski 300sx

Sonic Jet Cafe Racer

Wetjet

Riding Flood waters

701 jetmate Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules