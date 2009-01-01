|
What would you buy
Hey guys,
I have been out of the game for about 8 years now and looking to dip my toe back in. I still have a 650 superjet and waveblaster 1 back home but i really don't want to bring one out and not use it as much as I think. I don't really want to sell those so If I brought one out and did not use it much I would have to drive it 13 hours back home. I am thinking I would be better off buying a cheaper ski here and if I don't like it i can just sell it.
I have thought a 550 is a good idea because around 1500 in my area they are pretty cheap compared to a 750 or superjet. I have barely ridden a 550 before so I think it would be fun. In my area there are a couple skis for sale. There is one 550 that looks decent and well taken care of with a few mods. Seems like a fun ski. There are also a couple 650 swap 550s for the same price. I kind of worry about the swap not knowing how well it was done and stuff. How sketchy was it put together. I don't know, with parts prices so high now days I really don't want to be dumping parts into something because they did a terrible job with the swap. I feel like a 550 would be a smarter choice.
What would you guys do? Is the 650 power worth it or not?
I would bring my superjet and waveblaster and ride those... Probably spend more then 13hrs wrenching on whatever cheap ski you decide to buy.
