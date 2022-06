Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 x2 exhaust options and opinions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Minnesota Age 29 Posts 6 Kawasaki 750 x2 exhaust options and opinions Looking for advice on the best exhaust. I have a line on a Coffman and a pjs. Wondering which would be best for racing. Price is the same. Current build. 750 small pin. Single 46 with pjs intake. Westcoast exhaust manifold. Hooker impeller. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,113 Re: Kawasaki 750 x2 exhaust options and opinions pics of both help... several versions of both were made 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

