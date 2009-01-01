Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 97 gtx wont run. when does sounds like 1 cyl #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location maryland Age 34 Posts 6 97 gtx wont run. when does sounds like 1 cyl I just installed a used 787 from someone online. As far as I can tell the top end was recently done. I had pulled the head. Pistons look brand new and .50 over. Compression is 145 on both cylinders.

Dropped it in the ski and cant get it to run. 2 days earlier i had the old engine in it running perfectly. Had to remove due to bad lower bearings.

Here is whats been done try to address,

Carbs rebuilt by a well known dealer that i know does quality work.

Checked rotary valve clearance and is within spec.

Plugs and wire chop.

Checked mag cup aliment for proper setup.

Getting spark to both cylinders.

Checked engine cranking direction.

Pulled rotary cover again and rechecked timing and still correct. Gear does not seem to have excessive play.



Both cylinders are getting warm when i do finally get it to start but sounds like its only firing on 1. Any throttle input it dies. Its very hard to get started.

Both are firing. Plugs show it and cylinders both feel warm.

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,157 Re: 97 gtx wont run. when does sounds like 1 cyl Find out which cylinder is not working , pull a plug wire while running , it will die on the one that's working , the one that's not working will make no difference

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location maryland Age 34 Posts 6 Re: 97 gtx wont run. when does sounds like 1 cyl Both are firing. Plugs show it and cylinders both feel warm.

