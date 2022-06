Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 gti #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2022 Location kentucky Age 34 Posts 7 99 gti Ok complete new rebuild on 99 seadoo gti only thing on engine not new is the case brand new carb water lines fuel lines fuel selector I can get it running perfectly in the water 1500 rpm using a tiny tac revs perfectly at about half throttle it missing a lil and the dies soon as it comes to a stop it will start right back needing to know what direction to go to? Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules