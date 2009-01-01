I need a rev limiter, preferably aftermarket like psi, for my seadoo 580. It's an 89 model so the old school wiring setup. If anyone has a good one let me know I'll buy it. My current psi rev limiter just went out and sometimes the engine will cut at 4k rpms.

If you have any other performance parts like pipes, heads, lightweight flywheels or special ported jugs I'll take that as well.