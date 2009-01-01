Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 gtx rotary valve shaft/gear inspect/replace #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Westfeild, IN Posts 11 97 gtx rotary valve shaft/gear inspect/replace I have a 97 GTX that I have gone thru most everything on. (carbs rebuilt, new fuel lines, new fuel filter, new fuel selector, gas tank cleaned, gas pickup cleaned and tested) I can start it up but it wont rev up (just bogs) and it will within a few seconds puff or backfire out of both the carbs and exhaust at the same time and die. oddly enough last fall I started it to winterize it and it revved up and ran. Its the only time its ran "normal". It will re start but do the same thing. A local Seadoo guy thinks the brass gear is either broken or stripped and it is jumping the timing. I re timed it last week and started it and it does the same thing. My question is: Is there a way to inspect/remove the rotary valve shaft to inspect it without splitting the case? If I do have to split the bottom end, is it reasonable to think I could put in new seals and then put it back together with a new RV shaft?



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules