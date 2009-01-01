|
|
-
97 gtx rotary valve shaft/gear inspect/replace
I have a 97 GTX that I have gone thru most everything on. (carbs rebuilt, new fuel lines, new fuel filter, new fuel selector, gas tank cleaned, gas pickup cleaned and tested) I can start it up but it wont rev up (just bogs) and it will within a few seconds puff or backfire out of both the carbs and exhaust at the same time and die. oddly enough last fall I started it to winterize it and it revved up and ran. Its the only time its ran "normal". It will re start but do the same thing. A local Seadoo guy thinks the brass gear is either broken or stripped and it is jumping the timing. I re timed it last week and started it and it does the same thing. My question is: Is there a way to inspect/remove the rotary valve shaft to inspect it without splitting the case? If I do have to split the bottom end, is it reasonable to think I could put in new seals and then put it back together with a new RV shaft?
Thanks
