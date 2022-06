Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: sea-doo 95 787 starter kicks in after running #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location mississippi Age 55 Posts 96 sea-doo 95 787 starter kicks in after running OK, feeling confused, and a little dumb at the moment. I need to make sure Im thinking this through clearly. Short story is, changed out 96 FOB controlled MPEM. starts and runs, but starter will kick in at idel for a split second. and not just once... so does the starter get its signal to dis in-gauge from the mag pickup?



thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,870 Re: sea-doo 95 787 starter kicks in after running no the only thing that will cause that is a bad start stop switch or a bad solenoid Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

