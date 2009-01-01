Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 X2 PTO Cylinder Water Intrusion? #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location Minnesota Age 24 Posts 589 650 X2 PTO Cylinder Water Intrusion? Looking for some help diagnosing my 650 x2.



Current setup: Fresh pistons and crank, 31cc milled, stock electronics, stock drilled WaterBox, K&N Flame arrestor, single 44 SBN, WC intake manifold, and a DG? single piece chamber exhaust.





It came with what I think is an 8/15 hooker? I was attempting to tune and I could not get above 6100 rpm. I swapped to a 15.5 skat and rpm was only 6300. Ski feels lazy all the way around but not necessarily bogging. Just not a lot of punch. From what I have read I need to be above at least 6500 rpm.





I assumed I was rich with the 145, so checked the pistons and noticed that the PTO piston was completely clean while the MAG had a normal pattern. Is this water intrusion while running?

IMG_2811.JPGIMG_2804.JPG

Comp was even around 175-180 psi. I performed a leak test and it did not drop any pressure over 15min. I resealed the exhaust manifold to headpipe gasket, new plugs, no change. Spark was strong on a gap tester.





I am kind of unsure where to go from here.

Is it possible to have water intrusion with a good leak test? What could be the source? I plan to check the head gasket and exhaust manifold gasket.

Or am I somehow not burning fuel or getting excessive fuel in just the pto that is washing the carbon off? Reeds maybe?



Thanks for any help! ​ '94 Seadoo SP

'97 seadoo GTI

'86 650 X2

'13 Backie Chan 760



'89 650 SX-Sold- Rebought - Sold

'88 650/750 conversion- Sold

'82 js550- Sold

'83 js300/550 -Sold

'90 Superjet - Sold

'96 seadoo GSX - Sold

'87 Wetbike- Sold

'85 Wetbike - Sold

'88 Wetbike - Sold #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 387 Re: 650 X2 PTO Cylinder Water Intrusion? My bet is head gasket, you are def getting water in the cylinder. '92 750sx

'96 750sxi

'89 & 92 X2

'91 SC-750 bp swapped

