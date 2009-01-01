Looking for some help diagnosing my 650 x2.
Current setup: Fresh pistons and crank, 31cc milled, stock electronics, stock drilled WaterBox, K&N Flame arrestor, single 44 SBN, WC intake manifold, and a DG? single piece chamber exhaust.
120 low speed jet, 145 high speed jet, 2.0 N/S (NEW) , 80g spring (21psi)
It came with what I think is an 8/15 hooker? I was attempting to tune and I could not get above 6100 rpm. I swapped to a 15.5 skat and rpm was only 6300. Ski feels lazy all the way around but not necessarily bogging. Just not a lot of punch. From what I have read I need to be above at least 6500 rpm.
I assumed I was rich with the 145, so checked the pistons and noticed that the PTO piston was completely clean while the MAG had a normal pattern. Is this water intrusion while running?
IMG_2811.JPGIMG_2804.JPG
Comp was even around 175-180 psi. I performed a leak test and it did not drop any pressure over 15min. I resealed the exhaust manifold to headpipe gasket, new plugs, no change. Spark was strong on a gap tester.
I am kind of unsure where to go from here.
Is it possible to have water intrusion with a good leak test? What could be the source? I plan to check the head gasket and exhaust manifold gasket.
Or am I somehow not burning fuel or getting excessive fuel in just the pto that is washing the carbon off? Reeds maybe?
Thanks for any help!