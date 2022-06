Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Trinity Vector Intake Grate #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location michigan Age 59 Posts 290 Trinity Vector Intake Grate Looking for some help in clearing up some confusion. I have a trinity Vector hull w/ judge motor yada yada.... I looking to find a less aggressive intake grate for it. I do not know if Trinity's design accepts OEM SXR grates or if Trinity has a ******* sized grate. I did see where Skat had a SS intake for the Trinity's but do not know if it's still sold. I would be grateful for any advise.

Thx

