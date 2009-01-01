Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Spark Plug Wire Endcap help please 95 750SXI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Pittsburg, CA Posts 2 Spark Plug Wire Endcap help please 95 750SXI Hello, Im getting my 750 going again after a few year break. Runs great but the issue I have is the spark plug end cap kept taking off the tip of the spark plugs. The piece would get stuck in the end cap and was very frustrating to remove. I want to replace the end caps, hoping I don't have to replace the whole coil with new wires.



I see the factory end caps are $40+ each. I currently have NGK endcaps. Does anyone have the correct part number for the NGK? The wires are not long enough for me to get the MSD End Caps and crimp them on. Looking for any ideas or recommendations. I took the ski out recently and it ran great until the wire came loose on the plug again because of the previously mentioned issue.



What should I do? Thanks in advance, I've searched the internet and have found no relevant information to my issue. IMG-6389.jpgIMG-6390.jpgIMG-6391.jpgIMG-6392.jpgIMG-6393.jpg #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,506 Re: Spark Plug Wire Endcap help please 95 750SXI Buy NGK Solid Tip Spark Plugs. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2015 Location Pittsburg, CA Posts 2 Re: Spark Plug Wire Endcap help please 95 750SXI Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by Buy NGK Solid Tip Spark Plugs.

