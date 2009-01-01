 Hellooooooo froooooooom Echooooooooo Baaaaaaaaay!
    Hellooooooo froooooooom Echooooooooo Baaaaaaaaay!

    Super windy yesterday but today was only 5-10mph so I launched at Hemenway around 8:30a and there were only about 3 boats ahead of me. The ambient temps was actually still sort of cool. Today's mission which I accepted was to ride out to Echo Bay and see for myself how bad it is. I know the boat launch was closed I think last year, but, I thought it would be interesting seeing it from the water.

    I knew I had a full tank of gas but was not sure what the r/t would total out to be...so, I rode conservatively around 35mph heading out. Water was not glass but there were not big waves either.



    After I got through the Narrows, I needed to squeak a leak and give my throttle hand a break. It might not be too long where I get confused - Am I at Death Valley or Lake Mead?



    Hello Echo Bay. There were still some hard core fisher dudes carrying kayaks down to the water but too much work for me.





    Just about to pull into Hemenway...there is Boulder Beach...WUT? Looks like a ghost town for a Sunday afternoon let alone a Father's Day. Fuel prices and the reason I launched at Hemenway with my Jeep is that these "new" sand beach are really, really soft. So, I am guessing or speculating that the average joe cannot successfully launch at PWC Beach or Hemenway.



    Totally surprised with my fuel conservation! Happy to be heading up the hill by 12:30pm to get a delish Pitburger and fries before I head home!

    Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/
    Re: Hellooooooo froooooooom Echooooooooo Baaaaaaaaay!

    Awesome documentation!

    Your assessment of being at Death Valley or Lake Mead is spot on! I’m really enjoying your posts and the photos!

    Water officials have already made it known last week(maybe even before that) that 7 states that draw water rations from Mead and Davis will be cut way back next year. Scary!
