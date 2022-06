Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB AF filters for dual 38s and 44s #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Oaklawn IL Posts 64 WTB AF filters for dual 38s and 44s Looking Flame arrestors adapter and filter or if you just have the adapters let me see what ya got for 95 dual 38s 97 dual 44s.Both machines are still oil injected I prefer adapters with oil nipple but will consider without and go premix if price is right.Any cheap ones nothing high priced I just wana be able to tune on water easier the 44s are a pita with stock on.

