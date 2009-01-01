Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stock 650sx, upgrades? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Michigan Age 33 Posts 2 Stock 650sx, upgrades? Hi all, just bought my 2nd 650 sx, first one got stolen before I could get it running. It's in fairly rough shape aesthetically, not my priority though. It seems to be completely stock. What are some initial upgrades I should do to get more low end power over speed? Just bought a 38mm carb and intake for it. Thanks for any help. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,145 Re: Stock 650sx, upgrades? Your gonna get a big ol list for that one

9/17 scat std impellor to start

82 mm / 750 - 800 reduction nozzel

