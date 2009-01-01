|
Stock 650sx, upgrades?
Hi all, just bought my 2nd 650 sx, first one got stolen before I could get it running. It's in fairly rough shape aesthetically, not my priority though. It seems to be completely stock. What are some initial upgrades I should do to get more low end power over speed? Just bought a 38mm carb and intake for it. Thanks for any help.
Re: Stock 650sx, upgrades?
Your gonna get a big ol list for that one
9/17 scat std impellor to start
82 mm / 750 - 800 reduction nozzel
