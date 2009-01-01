|
another pee questions
So I have a new to me 07 VX that only pushes out a little pee... like 2 or 3 inches in height (where my other ski pushed a 5 or 6 foot spray at full throttle). Ran it for a few hours today and it didn't seem to overheat. It ran fantastic. I didn't notice much water inside when I pulled it out (so I don't think the hose is split somewhere). Stuck it on the garden hose afterwards and I didn't see a leak anywhere inside. Pulled the hose off the rear and blew through it and didn't feel any restriction.
What is the likely culprit? Should I be concerned? Like i said, it didn't overheat and it seems to be running fine at the moment... I just want to keep it that way.
