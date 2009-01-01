Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: another pee questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2022 Location IN Posts 8 another pee questions So I have a new to me 07 VX that only pushes out a little pee... like 2 or 3 inches in height (where my other ski pushed a 5 or 6 foot spray at full throttle). Ran it for a few hours today and it didn't seem to overheat. It ran fantastic. I didn't notice much water inside when I pulled it out (so I don't think the hose is split somewhere). Stuck it on the garden hose afterwards and I didn't see a leak anywhere inside. Pulled the hose off the rear and blew through it and didn't feel any restriction.



