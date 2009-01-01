Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1996 sea-doo MPEM question. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2009 Location mississippi Age 55 Posts 95 1996 sea-doo MPEM question. HI gals and guys, Im fighting an ongoing problem with the 1996 key fob MPEM units. my question is can I use the 1995 system on the 1996 to get away from the programmed keys? and if so will the 1996 stator work with the 1995 "box"?







The engine does NOT know which electrical system is hooked up. If you're changing electronics then you'll need to swap wiring harnesses as well OR do some creative rewiring. WHICH ENGINE? The 95 and 96 stators are the same on the 717. Also holds true for 95 and 96 with 787 engine.



sorry forgot to mention it is the 787. I have several complete skis so I have the harness to use. Im glad to hear this news Im so sick of key fob issues . this engine is in a 14 foot alweld jet boat I built about 13 years ago. the MPEM has only started this with in the past few years, but im so over it. time for simple usable electronics. thanks so much for the info.

Yeah I believe 95 was the only year that did not have dess enabled from the factory

