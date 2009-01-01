Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 zxi 1100 just 1 spark when starting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location NC Posts 4 1996 zxi 1100 just 1 spark when starting? Having issues trying to get ski started. Great compression, has gas.

I put a spark tester and I noticed that it would only do one spark (i see through the clear plastic on the testor) as I start the jet ski. It occurs in all 3 cables. It will start every now and then but rarely. Is this normal? Can't imagine since it you would think it could never start. Any idea what's wrong? And thx for bearing my ignorance!!

