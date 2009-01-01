|
|
-
99 sea-doo gti 720
I am trying to nail this carb tuning!
So the (low speed air screw) screwed in is richer? or leaner?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 99 sea-doo gti 720
Turning the tapered needle screws IN would allow LESS fuel into the fuel circuits. Therefore, turning the screw(s) IN would make the carb lean(er).
If the tapered adjuster screw is fully seated(fully closed). No fuel flows through that fuel circuit.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Cliff
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules