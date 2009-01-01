 99 sea-doo gti 720
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:02 AM #1
    WATER FIX
    WATER FIX is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2022
    Location
    kentucky
    Age
    34
    Posts
    6

    99 sea-doo gti 720

    I am trying to nail this carb tuning!
    So the (low speed air screw) screwed in is richer? or leaner?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:44 AM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,534

    Re: 99 sea-doo gti 720

    Turning the tapered needle screws IN would allow LESS fuel into the fuel circuits. Therefore, turning the screw(s) IN would make the carb lean(er).

    If the tapered adjuster screw is fully seated(fully closed). No fuel flows through that fuel circuit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Cliff

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 