Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 sea-doo gti 720 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2022 Location kentucky Age 34 Posts 6 99 sea-doo gti 720 I am trying to nail this carb tuning!

So the (low speed air screw) screwed in is richer? or leaner? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,534 Re: 99 sea-doo gti 720 Turning the tapered needle screws IN would allow LESS fuel into the fuel circuits. Therefore, turning the screw(s) IN would make the carb lean(er).



If the tapered adjuster screw is fully seated(fully closed). No fuel flows through that fuel circuit. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cliff Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules