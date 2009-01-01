Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 STX1100 Running or Carb Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Ohio Posts 1 1997 STX1100 Running or Carb Issue Picked up this ski and the PO said it would not run well. I pulled the carbs and rebuilt them. Pulled the reeds and cleaned debris from the rubber carb stack tubes. I tried to get it to run and had no luck with what appeared to be no fuel flowing to from the carbs through the venturi. I bought a second set of carbs used and tried them, same issue. I tried a bunch of things to get the carbs working. I pulled the return fuel line and ran it to a gas can. I put a new return line back to the fuel tank and pressurized it with a compressor. I also ran a new fuel line without the primer bulb in the system. (There was a primer bulb and primer jets installed in the unit). I got it to fire with almost completely closed choke and throttle wide open. But it would not run when the choked was opened regardless of how warm the engine got or if I tried to let off the gas to idle. Also I could see fuel flowing on the forward two carbs, but not the rear carb. I poured gas directly in the rear carb and it appeared to run a little better, but still not without being mostly choked. But no matter what I could not get it to run without playing with the choke and throttle, at some point it would always die. It would occasionally backfire to the point the exhaust got really hot. Also I never got any fuel in the gas tank I had the return line going to.



Any suggestions or ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules