Kawasaki jet mate help!! Ive tried just about everything to get this jet mate running. Brand new sbn44, intake, all new fuel lines. Will run perfect on the water and with the hose hooked up to it. Will idle forever and redline no problem. Once in the water it runs perfect for about 1-2 minutes and then it will pretty much stalls out. Took the head off noticed some water so changed the head and exhaust gasket and this is how it looks now. Took it out on the water today and again fires right up on the trailer and and once in the water would not run at all Id have to choke it to get back but it was just firing up for a quick second then would die out again. Once back home fires right up on the trailer. Could this be a coil issue thats the only thing I havent tried yet.









