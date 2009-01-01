Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 gp800r no spark/ stator removal?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Ct Posts 2 2001 gp800r no spark/ stator removal?? So my go800r cane out of storage and starter didn’t work. So I dropped the exhaust changed the starter and now it’s got no spark. Uggghhh

so my buddy ran some tests w the multi meter and says it’s the stator . Wonderful news.

So Im assuming I need to remove the whole engine to do the stator? If so can I remove it w carbs on (air box removed, and pipe on? Should I remove the motor mount isolator bolts or the bolts into the hull?



