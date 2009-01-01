|
|
-
96 GTI bogging down
I have a 96 Seadoo GTI. Idles fine but as it gets up past 3000 rpm's it starts to bog down. I've replaced the gray fuel lines, fuel filter, re built the carburetors, new plugs and coil pack. The only thing I have not done was pull out my fuel selector valve to see if its all gummed up inside. Any thoughts? Thanks.
