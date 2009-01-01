Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1989 Waverunner ventilation issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2022 Location Texas Posts 16 1989 Waverunner ventilation issues I aquired this waverunner along with 2 other skis. This one easily needs the most work...but...i think it'll run just fine...I knew the man who maintened/owned(since he bought all 3) em and he was meticulous...the issues in this post are just a few but the engine I'm not worried about atm.



First - Front air ventilation tube...it moves around...I took off the front metal grill(topside) that lets water in and you can see

inside that there seems to have been a silicone or white adhesive seal thats come off and needs a redo..Problem? Can't do it from the topside through the vent holes...too small...no room...my thought was to set it the way I want it and to marine silicone seal it from the bottom..the pic I have posted isnt the greatest but it's from the bottom and you get the idea..I can get in there and do that so my question is..is the this the best way to get this done? BTW...it does leak slowly from around the edges of the Tube into the ski itself...not bad though



Second....right in front of the tube is the front 2 way drain for the same front water intake...it leaks also...much more so than the air vent tube...the great thing about it is that it's screwed in...in between the hull and the drain itself is some sorta glue/adhesive/gasket. I'm hoping that I can just unscrew it and it'll come off...I fear that it won't be that easy though...Can someone tell me what the best way to redo/reseal this? I have some marine silicone...seems like silicone would work

fine cause this thing is under no pressure...just a drain...but i'm not sure



thanks



P.S....I'll be posting more about fiberglass repair it needs...it's the biggest task I wanna try and accomplish...never done it before so I wanna try and see how i do..this ski is the least in value but I wanna see what I can do with it...a project basically



frnt vp.JPG



clkvt.JPG



