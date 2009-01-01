Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 82 New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time hi,



My new Build motor which i rode yesterday first time in my SXR melted the middle Piston after 45 Minutes of ridetime, but fuel tank was empty at this time to so maybe it got lean thats why ??



82.50 Pistons

ADA Head 160 PSI

Mikuni SBN 44´s

Dry Pipe mods

Filters

Chokes removed

Dual cooling

50:1 mixture 95 octance fuel with Klotz TCW3 Oil



My Jetting is



120 low 1.5 out

110 hi 1.5 out

95 gram Spring with 2.0 N/S around 25 Psi pop off Pressure





middle rpm to top rpm i needs a short time like a light switch...so maybe pop off is to high...



Can you help me here what i need to change and what did u tink melted the middle piston ? possible because of the empty tank ? it dies same time

THANKS ALL OF U

Ski smokes at idle doesnt smoke at wot or cruising Last edited by Felix #86; Today at 05:37 AM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 82 Re: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time PS: i run the 1100 Intake Crossover Manifold, i dont know if that care in something ? #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,496 Re: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time What is your Elevation above Sea Level?



For Sea Level Altitude, the Main Jet should be #130 at around 1.5 Turns for a Non-Ported Engine.



Pop-Off doesn't effect the Engine past 1/4 Throttle. The Top End is Lean; go to bigger #130 Main Jets.



Read the Mikuni SBN Manual again.



Make sure the Spark Plugs are the correct Heat Range. ADA requires NGK 9 Series Heat Rating. And ensure they are the correct Length: HS or ES?



Go to 40:1 Pre-Mix Fuel. 50:1 is not enough for the high RPMS above 7000. #4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,496 Re: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time Also, do those 44 Mikuni Carbs have a Return Restrictor built-into them? Or an External Return Restrictor?



If no Restrictors, needs a #100 Jet in the Return Line to Restrict/Regulate the Fuel Pressure correctly. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 82 Re: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time i used with OEM 1100 ZXI Plugs they are NGK BR9ES i dont know how long they are. i dont have any restrictor in the Return line. so you mean i put an #100jet in the return line to get more Fuel Pressure ?



i dont know if they have an internal one ??? How can i see that ? i just connect the return line to the Fitting at the Carb Rack... Last edited by Felix #86; Today at 07:31 AM . #6 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,496 Re: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time Normally Mikuni Carbs come with a .60 mm Hole drilled into the Return Circuit. A 0.60 Orifice is same as a #60 Jet...



If you have #60 Returns, then that means that the Fuel Pressure will be a little higher and the Engine might run a little richer, which is safe.



I'm assuming that each Carb has its own dedicated Fuel Supply Line directly from the Fuel Tank.



If No Restrictors, then the Fuel Pressure will be too low and the Engine will starve for Fuel at High RPMs.



The Return Restrictor forces more Fuel into the Carbs instead of dumping the Fuel back into the Fuel Tank.



Again, read the Mikuni SBN Manual ; ) Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 07:47 AM . #7 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,496 Re: New build 1100 Kawi Motor Middle Piston meld afer short time Also, learn the NGK Spark Plug Nomenclature so you know what the Heat Range and Length of the Spark Plugs are...



