1990 550SX Jetting Help
Hello Guys!
Looking for some guidance and was wondering if anyone can give me a starting off point with jet settings on my 1990 550SX based off my specs. Let me know what you think;
-Full Coffman exhaust
-DG Extreme ride plate and intake grate
-Skat Track impeller (not sure the pitch off hand)
-Engine was rebuilt with Brand new SBT welded crank.
-All new factory bearings, seals and gaskets.
-Copper head gasket.
-OCJS Head
-550 Piston Port Cylinder was bored (Don't remember bore size off hand) with wiseco pistons
-Mikuni BN44 carb with Pilot, High and Low jet
Thank You!
