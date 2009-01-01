Hello Guys!

Looking for some guidance and was wondering if anyone can give me a starting off point with jet settings on my 1990 550SX based off my specs. Let me know what you think;



-Full Coffman exhaust
-DG Extreme ride plate and intake grate
-Skat Track impeller (not sure the pitch off hand)
-Engine was rebuilt with Brand new SBT welded crank.
-All new factory bearings, seals and gaskets.
-Copper head gasket.
-OCJS Head
-550 Piston Port Cylinder was bored (Don't remember bore size off hand) with wiseco pistons
-Mikuni BN44 carb with Pilot, High and Low jet


Thank You!