Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 550SX Jetting Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Canada Posts 9 1990 550SX Jetting Help Hello Guys!



Looking for some guidance and was wondering if anyone can give me a starting off point with jet settings on my 1990 550SX based off my specs. Let me know what you think;







-Full Coffman exhaust

-DG Extreme ride plate and intake grate

-Skat Track impeller (not sure the pitch off hand)

-Engine was rebuilt with Brand new SBT welded crank.

-All new factory bearings, seals and gaskets.

-Copper head gasket.

-OCJS Head

-550 Piston Port Cylinder was bored (Don't remember bore size off hand) with wiseco pistons

-Mikuni BN44 carb with Pilot, High and Low jet





