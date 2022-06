Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 head installation direction-mines backwards #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2007 Location Naples, FL Posts 29 550 head installation direction-mines backwards I have 89 550 pp motor and 91 reed motor both have the heads install backwards with the only cooling line on side near electrical box. I believe stock have the fitting on the gas tank side of motor. Does this make a difference?



Thanks in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,846 Re: 550 head installation direction-mines backwards Having the head on backwards won't matter, having the head gasket on backward will matter greatly if you look at the holes at the bottom of this gasket you will see why it matters Attached Images s-l500.jpg (40.9 KB, 1 views) Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

