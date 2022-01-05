Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JSA billet aluminum charging flywheel for superjet. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2004 Location Australia Age 52 Posts 419 JSA billet aluminum charging flywheel for superjet. Mint JSA billet superjet lightweight charging flywheel for sale, used less than a season due to sale of ski. Made from super strong 7000 series aircraft aluminum, makes a huge difference on a stock engine and a good cheap reliable alternative for a pipe. Comes with install instructions and new genuine woodruff key. $US550 shipped worldwide from Australia to anywhere in the world express post. Weighs around 1.9lbs, about half the stock weight. Pm for more details.20220105_071300[1].jpg20220105_071515[1].jpg20220222_161003[1].jpg Old skool rocks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

