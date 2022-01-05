Mint JSA billet superjet lightweight charging flywheel for sale, used less than a season due to sale of ski. Made from super strong 7000 series aircraft aluminum, makes a huge difference on a stock engine and a good cheap reliable alternative for a pipe. Comes with install instructions and new genuine woodruff key. $US550 shipped worldwide from Australia to anywhere in the world express post. Weighs around 1.9lbs, about half the stock weight. Pm for more details.20220105_071300[1].jpg20220105_071515[1].jpg20220222_161003[1].jpg