1995 Seadoo Speedster First Start in 10 years Question please... Looking for some suggestions please. 1995 Seadoo Speedster dealer serviced and then stored for about 10 years. Forward 10 years to today boat like new ... old gas drained and replaced, oil drained and replaced, plugs replaced, hoses checked, lubricated all points, fogged engines (2x657's) and the pistons move easily (thankfully) also changed jet drive oil, cleaned fuel filters and new batteries installed. Only thing left is to take it to shop to have carbs cleaned..... my question is to crank the engines first.... some videos show putting some gas into each cylinder (table spoon) and others show mixing gas and oil (as a premix) and pouring about a table spoon into carb to see if it fires. Any thoughts or experience from anyone that has ventured down this road? Dont want to cause any harm to engines so just wanted to ask! Thank you!

