1996 Polaris 780slx new machine need some help please So just got this machine no battery on it so itís kind of messy not sure how to hook it all back up

anyone have some pics or diagrams to help me in right direction

Also a clear hose with metal mess on end looks like itís connect to back of ski but just hanging loose is that a suction tube for bilge pump or such?

also read original fuel

pump is the kiss of death for these skis how do I know if itís been swapped or not and what the proper upgrade and procedure ?

