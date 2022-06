Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1993 TS budget resto #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 43 Posts 186 1993 TS budget resto Came across this awhile back couldnít bring myself to chop it up. I didnít have enough projects going on already so figured why not. Had some extra 650 motor parts to freshen it up. CF1D5BC6-50A0-493F-A45A-0159B1626DE6.jpeg SWIMMIMNG!!! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 43 Posts 186 Re: 1993 TS budget resto The exhaust ring in the back had rotted and expanded enough to crack the hull a bit at each rivet. I cut it out reinforced it glassed back over.3DD7DDDD-9C13-4256-85F1-4B25B6260E7D.jpeg SWIMMIMNG!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules