Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: West Coast billet aluminum exhaust outlet for Sea Doo X4 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 6,522 WTB: West Coast billet aluminum exhaust outlet for Sea Doo X4 Hey Guys!



Was looking for this part for my Ď98 SPX X4 ski.



Canít seem to locate one at the moment. But I would really like to have one!



Iím guessing there are other brands that make this part. But I am unaware of any names.



So if you have one thatís complete, in good functional shape that youíre willing to sell. Please reply to this post or PM me.



Photos of the part are always helpful and encouraged.



Thanks all ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules