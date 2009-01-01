 Needed info on 1999 GTI please
    Needed info on 1999 GTI please

    1999 GTI CARB question
    I just done a complete engine over haul everything new but case and I just rebuilt my carb (stock engine stock carb) Mikuni kit and in the manual it states the high speed air screw is to be set at (0) and i was just wondering wouldn't that be lean to run wide open? I just don't want to run it lean and blow a brand new engine? any help would be great!
    Re: Needed info on 1999 GTI please

    That setting is correct , unlike other brands Seadoo sets their jetting up with the high speed needles fully closed, that way if someone makes adjustments all they can do is fatten it up.
    Re: Needed info on 1999 GTI please

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    That setting is correct , unlike other brands Seadoo sets their jetting up with the high speed needles fully closed, that way if someone makes adjustments all they can do is fatten it up.
    Oh ok thats awesome thanks!
