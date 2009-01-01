Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Needed info on 1999 GTI please #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2022 Location kentucky Age 34 Posts 5 Needed info on 1999 GTI please 1999 GTI CARB question

That setting is correct , unlike other brands Seadoo sets their jetting up with the high speed needles fully closed, that way if someone makes adjustments all they can do is fatten it up.

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

