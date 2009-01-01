|
|
-
Needed info on 1999 GTI please
1999 GTI CARB question
I just done a complete engine over haul everything new but case and I just rebuilt my carb (stock engine stock carb) Mikuni kit and in the manual it states the high speed air screw is to be set at (0) and i was just wondering wouldn't that be lean to run wide open? I just don't want to run it lean and blow a brand new engine? any help would be great!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Needed info on 1999 GTI please
That setting is correct , unlike other brands Seadoo sets their jetting up with the high speed needles fully closed, that way if someone makes adjustments all they can do is fatten it up.
Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries
WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
-
Re: Needed info on 1999 GTI please
Oh ok thats awesome thanks!
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
That setting is correct , unlike other brands Seadoo sets their jetting up with the high speed needles fully closed, that way if someone makes adjustments all they can do is fatten it up.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules