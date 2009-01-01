Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 65 will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550 Have a bad regulator (tested as per manual and no good) and am having trouble finding one that will work. Not concerned about the rev limiter.



I see lots of 550SX (like 1992-1995) for sale but none of the older skis. So will one of those newer ones work if I just use the two stator lines, the ground, and the red output?



Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,125 Re: will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550 I’ve got good used , 85-90 rectifiers to sell ya Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules