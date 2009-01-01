 will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550
  Today, 10:06 PM #1
    manytoyman
    manytoyman is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    VA
    Posts
    65

    will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550

    Have a bad regulator (tested as per manual and no good) and am having trouble finding one that will work. Not concerned about the rev limiter.

    I see lots of 550SX (like 1992-1995) for sale but none of the older skis. So will one of those newer ones work if I just use the two stator lines, the ground, and the red output?

    Thanks.
  Today, 10:53 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,125

    Re: will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550

    I’ve got good used , 85-90 rectifiers to sell ya
