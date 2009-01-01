|
will 1993 550SX regulator work in 1988 js550
Have a bad regulator (tested as per manual and no good) and am having trouble finding one that will work. Not concerned about the rev limiter.
I see lots of 550SX (like 1992-1995) for sale but none of the older skis. So will one of those newer ones work if I just use the two stator lines, the ground, and the red output?
Thanks.
I’ve got good used , 85-90 rectifiers to sell ya
