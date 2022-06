Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: vx110 pump removal - prop seems seized to shaft #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,235 vx110 pump removal - prop seems seized to shaft bought a used salt water boat, another vx 110 to go with the one I already have. pump bolts are all out but damn thing seems like the prop is seized to the shaft. Doesn't seem like there is anywhere to use penetrating oil or heat...im scared to unbolt the through hull fittings because they will break and I don't have backups right now and its hard to get parts quickly here... any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

