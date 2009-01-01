 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle
  Today, 12:46 AM
    Huskyhunter
    Huskyhunter is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2022
    Location
    Utah
    Posts
    2

    93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle

    Hello all, I've been a lurker for awhile but I've been having issues. I have a 1993 Seadoo SPi, stock white 587, Mariner head, Mariner pipe, Westcoast waterbox, Westcoast Intake manifold, and a BN44. I was given the BN44 for free, that's why I'm trying to make it work instead of spending $200 on a SBN44. I got it to idle pretty well, in and out of the water. I cannot tune it for the life of me. One thing to look into is the rotary valve, I'm not 100% sure if it's a 147° or not, but I tried tuning the low speed to 2 turns out and turn it back but that yielded no results. Went back to 1.5 turns out and went up, not much happened either. This was all testing in the water. Would having the improper RV make it have these issues? The friend who gave me the BN said it might be too much carb for the engine. Not sure. Each hole is at 150psi, currently at 4200' elevation in Utah. Thank you for any help you can give!
  Today, 03:09 AM
    Huskyhunter
    Huskyhunter is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2022
    Location
    Utah
    Posts
    2

    Re: 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle

    Small update: I pulled the intake manifold off and checked that my RV is 147° and timed correctly. I also wanted to add that I do have the 0.030 restrictor in the fuel return line for the BN44.
  Today, 03:37 AM
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    62
    Posts
    3,195
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle

    First does your Mariner pipe look like the picture?

    If not, please supply a picture of your pipe, and the
    impeller that you are using. Depending on what pipe
    and impeller you have, will determine if your jetting is
    even possible.

    If you have the wrong impeller for any pipe, chances
    are good that you will never get your jetting rich
    enough. SBN or BN, it doesn't matter.

    Did you rebuild the BN? and replace the seat? Did you
    modify the main jet? Did you perform a pop-off test,
    unassembled and assembled?

    IMO, a .030" (~75) return jet is on the large side. It
    requires a really rich pilot circuit, or you just need to
    know how to tune it. A #35 pilot jet from a Mikuni VM
    round slide carb is a better fit. #35 pilot is .35mm (.014").


    Bill M.

    What was wrong with the stock 38??
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


