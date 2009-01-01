Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Utah Posts 2 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle Hello all, I've been a lurker for awhile but I've been having issues. I have a 1993 Seadoo SPi, stock white 587, Mariner head, Mariner pipe, Westcoast waterbox, Westcoast Intake manifold, and a BN44. I was given the BN44 for free, that's why I'm trying to make it work instead of spending $200 on a SBN44. I got it to idle pretty well, in and out of the water. I cannot tune it for the life of me. One thing to look into is the rotary valve, I'm not 100% sure if it's a 147° or not, but I tried tuning the low speed to 2 turns out and turn it back but that yielded no results. Went back to 1.5 turns out and went up, not much happened either. This was all testing in the water. Would having the improper RV make it have these issues? The friend who gave me the BN said it might be too much carb for the engine. Not sure. Each hole is at 150psi, currently at 4200' elevation in Utah. Thank you for any help you can give! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2022 Location Utah Posts 2 Re: 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle Small update: I pulled the intake manifold off and checked that my RV is 147° and timed correctly. I also wanted to add that I do have the 0.030 restrictor in the fuel return line for the BN44. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 62 Posts 3,195 Blog Entries 6 Re: 93 SPi won't go past 1/4 throttle First does your Mariner pipe look like the picture?



If not, please supply a picture of your pipe, and the

impeller that you are using. Depending on what pipe

and impeller you have, will determine if your jetting is

even possible.



If you have the wrong impeller for any pipe, chances

are good that you will never get your jetting rich

enough. SBN or BN, it doesn't matter.



Did you rebuild the BN? and replace the seat? Did you

modify the main jet? Did you perform a pop-off test,

unassembled and assembled?



IMO, a .030" (~75) return jet is on the large side. It

requires a really rich pilot circuit, or you just need to

know how to tune it. A #35 pilot jet from a Mikuni VM

round slide carb is a better fit. #35 pilot is .35mm (.014").





Bill M.



What was wrong with the stock 38??





