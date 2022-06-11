|
Coffman exhaust, r&d intake, Aqua Sports intake
Coffman sizzler out of square nose, sand blasted, manifold has been helicoiled, comes with couplers that will work but I would replace, comes with extra stinger unknown mfg $775
R&D 62t/64x dual carb intake manifold $125
Aqua sports 61x dual carb intake manifold $140
Clearing out parts I no longer need. Located in Ft. Myers
