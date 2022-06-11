Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman exhaust, r&d intake, Aqua Sports intake #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2007 Location FT. Myers FL Age 38 Posts 87 Coffman exhaust, r&d intake, Aqua Sports intake Coffman sizzler out of square nose, sand blasted, manifold has been helicoiled, comes with couplers that will work but I would replace, comes with extra stinger unknown mfg $775



R&D 62t/64x dual carb intake manifold $125

Aqua sports 61x dual carb intake manifold $140

Clearing out parts I no longer need. Located in Ft. Myers Attached Images 20220611_114312.jpg (8.11 MB, 2 views)

20220611_114312.jpg (8.11 MB, 2 views) 20220611_132914.jpg (5.89 MB, 1 views)

20220611_132914.jpg (5.89 MB, 1 views) 20220611_132810.jpg (6.29 MB, 1 views)

20220611_132810.jpg (6.29 MB, 1 views) 20220611_132757.jpg (6.29 MB, 2 views)

20220611_132757.jpg (6.29 MB, 2 views) 20220611_132925.jpg (5.68 MB, 1 views)

