Did this ride a few months back. It's 7 miles from the bar to just shy of Toledo where a big sign says NO PWC beyond this point. Fish boats and 300hp multi outboard aluminum sleds are ok. Go figure. Anyway there is a nice ramp there and a lot less busy than the ramp in Newport. 2 of us on this trip. The Kawasaki and the "project". We put in at Toledo and motored down bay poking our nose into any place wet enough to float. About half way is the "ghost town" of Yaquina City. At one point the end of the line for a railroad to Corvallis. No track there now as the train stops in Toledo. Yaquina City itself has disappeared under new houses. Newport on the right near the entrance. Big Sea Lions on the docks. We went out to the #1 buoy and back on the left side of the bay. There are some deep inlets here. we followed one till it became no more than a stream with barely room to pass. Put on 38 miles wandering about.



This bay is worth a visit. There is a lot of tourist stuff for family that doesn't ride. Check the bar warning sign before you cross. Summer is especially busy. We picked a day in March with a high tide at about 1:00pm due to mud flats. One of which I got way to personal with.

