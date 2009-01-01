Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 48 Title/Registration Nightmare! Help! So I just got a 94 550sx I live in SoCal and picked this ski up in Vegas. To start it did not have a title which hasnt been much of a problem in the past with older skis. But I just found out today in order to really do anything with it I need that Nevada Title to register it in CA.



Main issue is the 16y kid I got it from is not the original owner. He purchased it from a guy and lost the title or probably bought it without one and then pawned it off on me. I have information of the original owner and have tried to reach out via email and phone. But I have had no luck.



Without being able to get ahold of the original owner what are my options?



Looks like it was last registered in 2019 In Nevada. Its not stolen. Do I have any out of state options? I know some people have registered/titled in other states online and then once they receive a title register it in current state.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,490 Re: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help! Get a Bonded Title or use:



https://www.facebook.com/2BrothersTitleCo/ #3 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,105 Re: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help! Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet Originally Posted by



https://www.facebook.com/2BrothersTitleCo/ Get a Bonded Title or use: 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Norwalk, CA Posts 48 Re: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help! They just seem a little price but probably worth it!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules