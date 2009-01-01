 Title/Registration Nightmare! Help!
  Yesterday, 09:07 PM
    Sir.Woody
    Sir.Woody is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Norwalk, CA
    Posts
    48

    Title/Registration Nightmare! Help!

    So I just got a 94 550sx I live in SoCal and picked this ski up in Vegas. To start it did not have a title which hasnt been much of a problem in the past with older skis. But I just found out today in order to really do anything with it I need that Nevada Title to register it in CA.

    Main issue is the 16y kid I got it from is not the original owner. He purchased it from a guy and lost the title or probably bought it without one and then pawned it off on me. I have information of the original owner and have tried to reach out via email and phone. But I have had no luck.

    Without being able to get ahold of the original owner what are my options?

    Looks like it was last registered in 2019 In Nevada. Its not stolen. Do I have any out of state options? I know some people have registered/titled in other states online and then once they receive a title register it in current state.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 10:11 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,490

    Re: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help!

    Get a Bonded Title or use:

    https://www.facebook.com/2BrothersTitleCo/
  Today, 01:39 AM
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,105

    Re: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help!

    Quote Originally Posted by JC-SuperJet View Post
    Get a Bonded Title or use:

    https://www.facebook.com/2BrothersTitleCo/
    Have used 2bT plenty. Good results
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
  Today, 01:42 AM
    Sir.Woody
    Sir.Woody is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Norwalk, CA
    Posts
    48

    Re: Title/Registration Nightmare! Help!

    They just seem a little price but probably worth it!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
