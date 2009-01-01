So I just got a 94 550sx I live in SoCal and picked this ski up in Vegas. To start it did not have a title which hasnt been much of a problem in the past with older skis. But I just found out today in order to really do anything with it I need that Nevada Title to register it in CA.
Main issue is the 16y kid I got it from is not the original owner. He purchased it from a guy and lost the title or probably bought it without one and then pawned it off on me. I have information of the original owner and have tried to reach out via email and phone. But I have had no luck.
Without being able to get ahold of the original owner what are my options?
Looks like it was last registered in 2019 In Nevada. Its not stolen. Do I have any out of state options? I know some people have registered/titled in other states online and then once they receive a title register it in current state.
