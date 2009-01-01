Two TBM 30cc domes for TBM Kawasaki 1100 billet head. You will obviously need a third one for an 1100, but these can also be used in a Kawasaki 800 application as well, since the piston diameter is identical. Yields approximately 175 psi on an 1100 motor, perfect for 91 octane pump gas. These were used for compression testing purposes on my 800 motor, but were never run, so they are in brand new condition. Asking $200 for the pair, but no reasonable offer refused282145890_5061539197275614_335845896308637563_n.jpg285825538_5508766919175449_2056559527704196834_n.jpg.