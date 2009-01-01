Used once for about an hour before I switched to a higher pitch in my race boat. $336.99 new from Impros. Impeller has been trimmed slightly to fit a Skat Trak mag pump. This impeller also fits into the stock Kawasaki 750/800 pump, with or without a pump cone kit from TBM and R&D. Will fit a Kawasaki 650 pump utilizing a pump cone and spacer from Rad Dudes
This radial edge design, stainless steel impeller accelerates hard and stays hooked up like no other in rough, racing conditions. 10-18 pitch is perfect for limited to mod motor setups. Please contact me via P/M if interested.
Asking $300 + shipping.285516267_5427413680657608_6329629852021232454_n.jpg284652987_4984697198325010_1158634828854340971_n.jpg