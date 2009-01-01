Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi SXR 1100 swap parts #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2004 Location SoCal Age 58 Posts 5,108 Kawi SXR 1100 swap parts So looks like we are going to do the swap on my sons ski and need to round up some parts. Been a long time since I did this so hopefully I don't forget anything. I have the motor, carbs and electrics already but if you have a Ebox already shaved, let me know.



1) Kommander exhaust routing(no Judge)

2) Drilled waterbox

3) ADA 1100 to 750/800 coupler

4) Exhaust manifold with second cooling line

