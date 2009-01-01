So looks like we are going to do the swap on my sons ski and need to round up some parts. Been a long time since I did this so hopefully I don't forget anything. I have the motor, carbs and electrics already but if you have a Ebox already shaved, let me know.

1) Kommander exhaust routing(no Judge)
2) Drilled waterbox
3) ADA 1100 to 750/800 coupler
4) Exhaust manifold with second cooling line
5) Dried exhaust with fitting tapped at tail cone